Governor Suspends State Attorney Monique Worrell Alleging "Neglect of Duty and Incompetence"

Florida - Wednesday August 9, 2023: Governor DeSantis has suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell of the 9th Judicial Circuit for what he says has been her "neglect of duty to faithfully prosecute crime in her jurisdiction."

According to a release from the Governor's Office "Worrell’s practices and policies have too often allowed violent criminals to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct, thereby endangering the innocent civilians of Orange and Osceola counties."

The Governor has appointed former judge Andrew Bain to serve as State Attorney for the duration of the suspension. Bain most recently served as an Orange County judge in the 9th Judicial Circuit. He previously served as Assistant State Attorney in the 9th Circuit under State Attorney Jeffrey L. Ashton. He received his law degree from Florida A&M University College of Law and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami.

To view the Executive Order suspending Monique Worrell and appointing Andrew Bain, click here.

“It is my duty as Governor to ensure that the laws enacted by our duly elected Legislature are followed,” said the Governor in a news release. “The people of Central Florida deserve to have a State Attorney who will seek justice in accordance with the law instead of allowing violent criminals to roam the streets and find new victims.”

The Governor has maintained that has the authority to suspend a state officer under Article IV, Section 7 of the Florida Constitution.

Andrew Warren

This is the second State Attorney that the Governor has suspended. Last year, DeSantis suspended Andrew Warren, a twice-elected, Democratic state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa. He cited Warren's decision to join other prosecutors around the country in signing a statement that said they would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or those that provide gender transition treatments.

Warren, a twice-elected Democratic state attorney in Hillsborough County, has sued the governor in federal court to get his job back.

Last January Federal Judge Robert Hinkle, of the Northern District Court of Florida, ruled that DeSantis violated both the Florida and U.S. Constitutions by suspending Warren for politically motivated reasons. “The record includes not a hint of misconduct by Mr. Warren,” Hinkle wrote. However, Judge Hinkle also concluded that federal law prevents him from interfering with what is largely a matter of state law.

Warren has appealed Judge Hinkle's decision to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, based in Atlanta. He is awaiting a decision from that court.