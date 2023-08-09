NWS: Excessive Heat Warning for All of East Central Florida; "Dangerously Hot Conditions With Heat Index Values up to 115"

Treasure Coast - Wednesday August 9, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for all of east central Florida including Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast counties.

A high of 98 is expected, but when combined with the high humidity, the feel like temperature could range from 110 to 115.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. this evening, Wednesday August 9.

NWS - EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for WEDNESDAY AUGUST 9

* WHAT - Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected.

* WHERE - All of east central Florida including Okeechobee, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

* WHEN - From 11 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. EDT this evening.

* IMPACT - Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Precautions



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If you work or spend time outside. when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat Stroke is an emergency! call 9 1 1