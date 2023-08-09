PSLPD: Fatal Motorcycle Crash Under Investigation

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday August 9, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that claimed the life of one person, and serious injured two others.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday night at Port St. Lucie Blvd and Morningside Blvd.

A PSLPD release states that a green Ford Explorer traveling west on Port St. Lucie Blvd was attempting to turn left onto Morningside Blvd when a white Suzuki Sportbike traveling east on Port St. Lucie Blvd collided with the Ford Explorer in the intersection.

The adult man driving the motorcycle was airlifted to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The adult woman passenger on the motorcycle was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The adult man driving the Ford Explorer was not injured, however his female passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

PSLPD is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who has video of it to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Appelbaum at 772-871-5001.