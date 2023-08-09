Ward Kenyon Sentenced to Life for 2017 Shootout with Sebastian Police

Sebastian - Monday August 7, 2023: 34-year-old Ward Kenyon of Micco who was charged in the 2017 shootout with Sebastian Police (SPD) at Earl's Hideaway has been sentenced to life in prison.

Indian River County Judge Nicole Menz also tacked on an additional 37 years to Kenyon's sentence for 2nd Degree Attempted Murder on a Law Enforcement Officer, two counts of Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Altering a Firearm Serial Number, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The sentence was handed down on July 31st.

In reaction to the sentence, Sebastian Police Chief Daniel Acosta issued a news release saying: “I couldn't be more proud of the bravery exhibited by our officers in the face of danger on that October evening. The Sebastian Police Department will not tolerate this type of behavior and anyone considering violating the law in Sebastian should understand we continually train to ensure our officers are prepared for any situation”.

2017 Officer Shooting

On October 9th, 2017 Sebastian Police Officers went to Earl's Hideaway to serving a Felony Warrant. on Kenyon.

When they arrived they made contact with the wanted individual. However, the SPD release, Kenyon became uncooperative and began to physically resist and fight with the officers. Kenyon was armed with two stolen firearms, He brandished both during the altercation "in an obvious attempt to shoot the officers," states the release and "these actions from Kenyon forced officers into a deadly force situation resulting in multiple shots being fired."

One of the Sebastian Police Officers was shot and wound in the foot, He has since recovered. Kenyon was also shot. He was treated for his injuries and eventually booked into the Indian River County Jail.

Kenyon at the time was already a convicted felon and had an extensive violent history with law enforcement and dangerous weapons, states the SPD release.