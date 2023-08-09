SFWMD: Temporary Change in Operations for the S-310 Boat Lock on Lake O in Clewiston

Hendry County - Wednesday August 9, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is making a temporary change in operations for the S-310 Boat Lock in Clewiston beginning, Thursday, August 10, at 5:30 a.m.

Operating Hours



The boat lock will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.



The boat lock will close each night from 9:00 p.m. - 5:30 a.m. and boaters will not be able to lock through the structure.

SFWMD maintains several boat locks on the north shore of Lake Okeechobee as well as the S-310 Boat Lock on the south shore of Lake Okeechobee.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation.

Anglers and boaters may access local waterways through public boat ramps. Visit the FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.