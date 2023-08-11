NWS: Heat Advisory Again Today, Heat Index Values Up to 111

Treasure Coast - Friday August 11, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued yet another Heat Advisory today, Friday August 11, east central Florida including Okeechobee, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

The Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning until 7 pm EDT this evening.

A high of 93 is expected but the high humidity will make the peak temperature feel more like 111 degrees.

NWS HEAT ADVISORY for MONDAY AUGUST 7

* WHAT - Heat index values up to 111.

* WHERE - East central Florida including Okeechobee, Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties.

* WHEN - From 11 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. EDT this evening.

* IMPACT - Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Precautions



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If you work or spend time outside. when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat Stroke is an emergency! call 9 1 1