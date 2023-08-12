Treasure Coast Food Bank to Celebrate Hunger Action Month in September

Treasure Coast - Saturday August 12, 2023: September marks Hunger Action Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness and inspire action to end hunger in the United States, and Treasure Coast Food Bank has several events planned including one that will get people laughing and another that will have them breaking a sweat.

Treasure Coast Food Bank is hosting the 6th Annual Out Laugh Hunger comedy show on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the IRSC Bailey Auditorium in Fort Pierce. This year, Out Laugh Hunger will feature three comedians, including James Yon, Jake Klark and headliner Devin Siebold.

Tickets are $45 each and include two drinks and light appetizers. Tables are available for $300 and include seven tickets to the show. All proceeds from this event will support Treasure Coast Food Bank’s programs and outreach initiatives that serve 250,000 residents in need each week.

The 3rd Annual Out Run Hunger 5K benefiting Treasure Coast Food Bank will occur on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce. Community members can register as individuals or as part of a team and top fundraisers will receive a prize, with a goal of raising $25,000 to provide 200,000 meals. Participants will receive a t-shirt, finisher medal, chip timing and more. Along with the race, there will be music, vendors and raffles to enjoy with friends and family members. Packet pickup will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, from 4-7 p.m. at Cobbs Landing in Fort Pierce. In addition, Light Up Orange is an awareness campaign and fundraiser that unites hundreds of local businesses throughout the month of September. Businesses that donate $15 through the Light Up Orange sign-up page will receive a complimentary orange light bulb to “Light-up Orange” all September long.

“Treasure Coast Food Bank was founded because a group of dedicated volunteers came together to help solve hunger in our community. And 35 years later, we continue to celebrate that community spirit,” said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “Last year volunteers in our community spent over 37,000 hours donating their time. Hunger Action Month is a great time to make a commitment to take action to end hunger on the Treasure Coast.”

All events are made possible by the 18-person Hunger Action Month Committee. For event registration and to learn more about Hunger Action Month, visit: StopHunger.org/HAM.