USDA/FAS: Outlook for Brazil’s 2023–24 Orange Crop

Florida - Saturday August 12, 2023: The latest USDA/FAS report on Brazilian citrus projects that the commercial area of the state of São Paulo and the western part of Minas Gerais should produce 309 million boxes, a decrease of 1.55% from last season. This projection is based on Brazil’s first citrus crop forecast of the season, released in May by Fundecitrus.

YIELD AND FRUIT SIZE

The yield for the 2023–24 Brazilian orange crop is forecast at around 1.82 boxes per tree.

The average fruit weight is expected to be 165 grams, up from last season’s 159 grams. The increased fruit weight is a result of favorable weather conditions which supported blossoming and fruit setting in the São Paulo citrus belt. It is estimated that it will take 247 fruit to fill a 90-pound box.

TREE INVENTORY AND AREA PLANTED

Total Brazilian tree inventory for 2023–24 is projected at 269.8 million trees, an increase from the previous season, mainly in the São Paulo citrus belt.

The orange planted area is projected at 617,600 hectares, up 3,500 hectares compared to the previous season, with slight increases in São Paulo and other states.

EXPORTS AND IMPORTS

Total fresh orange exports for 2023–24 are projected at virtually zero, like the previous season. Brazil has limited market access to other countries, and most exports are shipped to European countries. Most exports occur during the harvest of the commercial crop, between June and December.

Total fresh orange imports for 2023–24 are projected to increase slightly to 0.75 million boxes, according to updated information from the Brazilian Secretariat of Foreign Trade. Egypt, Uruguay, Spain and Argentina are the major countries of origin for imported oranges.

See the full USDA/FAS report on Brazilian citrus here.