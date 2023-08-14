NWS MELBOURNE: Heat Advisory in Effect Again Today, Max Heat Index 108 to 112 This Afternoon

East Central Florida - Monday August 14, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued yet another Heat Advisory today, Monday August 14, for all of east central Florida including Okeechobee, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 90s across east central Florida, which will combine with the higher humidity and lead to peak heat indices generally between 108 to 112.

The Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning until 7 pm EDT this evening.

NWS HEAT ADVISORY for MONDAY AUGUST 14

* WHAT - Heat index values 108 to 112 expected.

* WHERE - All of east central Florida including Okeechobee, Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties.

* WHEN - From 11 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. EDT this evening.

* IMPACT - Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Precautions



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If you work or spend time outside. when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat Stroke is an emergency! call 9 1 1