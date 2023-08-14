Martin County and Indian River Sheriff Deputies Work Together to Arrest Retail Theft Suspects

Martin County - Monday August 14, 2023: Martin and Indian River County Sheriff Deputies worked together on the arrest of three people suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from retail stores in Martin County and elsewhere in south Florida.

The MCSO reports that they got a tip about a recent theft, the trio's car was identified, and Indian River County Deputies spotted the vehicle, stopped it and took the suspects into custody.

43-year old Marelys De La Caridad Matos, 20-year old Caitano Di Vasto Gomez, and 25-year old Juan J. Herandez-Ruiz, all of Miami, were arrested and charged with grand theft in connection with five separate cases in Martin County. Charges in other theft cases in southern Florida are pending.

The three were booked into the Martin County Jail. Hernandez-Ruiz and Di Vasto Gomez both have bonds of $750,000. De La Caridad Matos has a bond of $1,000,000.

Organized retail crime rings in Florida have cost vendors and consumers millions in losses. According to the National Retail Federation, the thefts spiked in 2021 which saw a 69-percent increase from previous years.