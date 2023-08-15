Palm Pointe Educational Research School at Tradition Will Operate as a Regular St. Lucie Public School Effective July 2024

St. Lucie County - Tuesday August 15, 2023: The Palm Pointe Educational Research School at Tradition will end its formal relationship with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and operate as a regular St. Lucie Public School (SLPS) effective July 2024.

Palm Pointe is a K-8 grade St. Lucie Public Schools charter research lab school that has had a unique partnership with Florida Atlantic. However a Tuesday news release from St. Lucie Public Schools states that "after careful consideration and mutual agreement" St. Lucie Public Schools and FAU "have decided that it is in the best interest of both parties to dissolve their long-standing relationship."

Despite the change, FAU will continue to support the university research component and the placement of FAU student teachers at Palm Pointe.

"Palm Pointe will continue to offer students a unique learning environment that combines the expertise of St. Lucie Public Schools and the research initiatives of FAU," states the release.

All students currently enrolled, including the incoming 2023-2024 Kindergarten class, will be able to remain at Palm Pointe until they matriculate out.

Starting with the 2024-2025 School Year, enrollment for open seats and incoming Kindergartens will follow regular SLPS enrollment protocols, rather than the previously used lottery system. Admission will be open to students in the school’s zone with priority being given to students in close proximity to Palm Pointe.

“Palm Pointe K8 is already a district-managed charter school, with a history of excellence that is staffed with district employees," said Dr. Jon R. Prince, Superintendent of St. Lucie Public Schools. "We look forward to positive and productive collaboration in the win-win agreement.”

The Principal of Palm Pointe Educational Research School at Tradition, Kathleen Perez adds that "becoming part of St. Lucie Public Schools will allow us to continue our tradition of excellence while expanding our educational offerings and fostering a strong sense of community with the local neighborhood."