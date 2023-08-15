Roger Gannam Appointed to Serve as Judge on the Sixth District Court of Appeal

Florida - Tuesday August 15, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Roger Gannam to serve as Judge on the Sixth District Court of Appeals.

Roger Gannam - Gannam is from Apopka. He has served as Assistant Vice President of Legal Affairs for Liberty Counsel since 2016.

Previously, he was a Partner at Lindell & Farson, P.A.

He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Florida and juris doctor at the University of Florida. Gannam fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Meredith Sasso.