Murals Are Going Up in the Fort Pierce Peacocks Arts District

City of Fort Pierce Zoey Bridges

Fort Pierce - Wednesday August 15, 2023: They say, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder”, and in Fort Pierce, so much beauty is being created for you to behold through the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) Peacock Arts District Mural Program.

The FPRA hired three female artists: Zoey Bridges of Zoey Alyssa Art, Nicole “Nico” Holderbaum, and Samara Ash to complete a total of four murals along Orange Avenue. These artists have extensive experience creating life-like images that stand out to any peeping eye. The artists began their murals in July and are expected to complete their mural designs by early September.

The mural program’s purpose is to beautify the FPRA Redevelopment area and encourage arts and culture within the community. Each of the murals highlights the significance, vibrance, and historical storylines associated with the City of Fort Pierce. The murals are located at 500 Orange Ave, 605 Orange Ave, 616 Atlantic Ave, and 710 Orange Ave. Once completed, these murals will be revealed in a ceremony for the public to attend so be on the lookout for additional updates and a completion announcement.

City of Fort Pierce Samara Ash

For more information and updates on the program, visit: https://cityoffortpierce.com/1056/Peacock-Arts-District-Mural-Program

Contact Info: Marsha Commond, Redevelopment Specialist Email mcommond@cityoffortpierce.com.