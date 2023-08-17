PSLPD: Shane Raines Busted on Meth Charge

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 17, 2023: The Port St. Lucie Police Department's (PSLPD) SWAT team and Special Investigation Division (SID) detectives executed a search warrant early this (Thursday) morning at a home in the 3600-BLK of SW Port St. Lucie Blvd. where they arrested 42-year-old Shane Raines on drug charges.

Inside the home detectives seized over 270 grams of crystal and liquid methamphetamine. They also seized Raines’s 2019 Mercedes Benz which PSLPD says he used to make drug deliveries.

Raines is now facing 11 charges including 3 counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, 3 counts of use of a two way communication device to facilitate a felony and 4 counts of drug paraphernalia.

He was confined at the St. Lucie County Jail.