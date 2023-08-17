St. Lucie Fire District Breaks Ground on New Fire Station

St. Lucie County Fire District

St. Lucie County - Thursday August 17, 2023: The St. Lucie County Fire District (SLCFD) broke ground Wednesday on the first of three new fire stations in response to the county's surging development and population growth.

Fire Station 18 is being built next to the District's current headquarters, right off Midway Road just north of the I-95 interchange. It will become the new “Central” serving one of the busiest areas in the county, according to a release from SLCFD. The area is large and diverse with a mix of residential, commercial and industrial structures. Last year alone District firefighters responded to 1,731 calls in this zone.

The new station should be completed and operational by late next year.

The two other planned fire stations will be built in southwestern Port St. Lucie and in the Kings Highway area.