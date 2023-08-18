PSLPD: Driver Cited for Traveling 47 MPH in School Zone

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Friday August 18, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) are cracking down on drivers who speed in a School Zone.

Within minutes of conducting speed enforcement Wednesday within Bayshore Elementary' s School Zone officers stopped and ticketed a driver traveling 27 mph over the speed limit of 20 mph, when the school lights are flashing yellow

The PSLPD reminds drivers to slow down in school zones where the speed limit is only 20 mph.

PSLPD is conducting increased traffic enforcement in all of the City's school zones.