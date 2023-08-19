CareerSource: ‘Summer of Success’ Brings Out Strong Work Ethic for Teens  

K2 Photography

Treasure Coast - Saturday August 19, 2023: CareerSource Research Coast (CSRC) and the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) concluded another 'Summer of Success' program, a workforce initiative aimed at giving workforce responsibilities to teenagers in order to foster skills that are essential for professional success.

Many of the teenagers received their first paychecks in the 'Summer of Success' program which is tailored to provide them with a comprehensive understanding of the workforce's demands, as well as instill a sense of financial responsibility.

The program kicked off with an immersive classroom experience at CareerSource Research Coast, where participants underwent an intensive week-long training regimen. In this dynamic environment, teens absorbed soft skills crucial for the workplace, such as effective communication, problem-solving, and the intricacies of professional etiquette. One standout aspect of this preparatory phase was the simulation of real-world scenarios, including phone etiquette training, equipping teens with the ability to answer the phone properly – an often-overlooked but critical aspect of any job.

"We are exceptionally proud of the accomplishments achieved during this 'Summer of Success' program," remarked Brian Bauer, CEO/President of CareerSource Research Coast. "Through our collaboration with St. Lucie County BOCC, we have provided an unparalleled opportunity for these teenagers to emerge as well-rounded, capable, and conscientious members of the workforce."

Once fully prepared, the teens embarked on their work assignments, joining organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County, End It, and St. Lucie County. The range of roles undertaken by the students was diverse, spanning finance, maintenance, customer service, theatre, and more. This hands-on experience not only honed their vocational skills but also provided an invaluable glimpse into various industries.

Linda Soto, representative of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County, praised the participants, stating, "The teens were very engaged this year. They demonstrated a commitment to showing up on time and working hard while learning work strategies and problem-solving skills."

As a testament to the program's resounding success, the teen-aged summer employees were asked about their intentions for their newfound earnings, and a majority expressed a strong desire to save their earnings. This promising trend underscores the 'Summer of Success' program's remarkable impact in nurturing financial prudence and a responsible outlook among its participants.

Teens assigned to St. Lucie County found work at OxBow Eco Center, St. Lucie County Aquarium, construction site and more. Teens assigned with E.N.D. IT!, in Fort Pierce, worked programs, photography, lighting, costumes and more for their summer production of Disney’s ‘The Descendants’ for two performances at the McAlpin Theatre at Indian River State College. “A key part of the success from the program is having the employees in positions to learn and complete the tasks to put on a large theatre production like this,” said Sonya DuPree, Executive Director at E.N.D. IT! Corporation

St. Lucie County Communications Director, Erick Gill, further emphasized, "Investing in the development of our youth is investing in the future of our community. The 'Summer of Success' program aligns perfectly with our commitment to nurturing young talent and setting them on a path to success."

Preparation for next year’s Summer of Success program will start soon. To sign up call: 866-4U2-HIRE.