Port St. Lucie Unveils Community-Inspired Concepts for Torino Regional Park Draft Master Plan

Port St. Lucie - Saturday August 19, 2023: The City of Port St. Lucie will hold a public meeting this coming Thursday, August 24, to unveil community-inspired concepts for the planned Torino Regional Park. The virtual public meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m.

The meeting will showcase concepts inspired by residents who submitted ideas for the planned park which will be the largest park in Port St. Lucie.

The concepts for the park were derived from nearly 900 responses received from residents during two prior public meetings and the City's Annual Citizen Summit. These concepts mark a significant milestone in the development of the park.

“This is not just a community meeting,” said Kelly Boatwright, Parks Administrator-Projects, “It's a celebration of our community's active participation and commitment to developing a park that incorporates our shared values and preserves our natural resources.”

To learn more about the park's draft master plan and to get details about the meeting, visit www.CityofPSL.com/TorinoRegionalPark.

During the presentation, community members can provide their input to shape the next phase of the project. Attendees are asked to register in advance by clicking here.

Residents who are unable to attend can view a recording of the meeting shortly after the meeting's completion.

Port St. Lucie plans to transform the 195 acre area into a vibrant and accessible public space.

The draft Master Plan for the new park integrates the diverse ecology of the site, consisting of a 13.45-acre lake, 32.18-acres of wetlands, the C-105 canal.

Potential amenities include:

· Trails and sidewalks

· Playgrounds

· Picnic facilities

· Sports courts

· Splash pad

· Restrooms

· Skatepark

Later this year, additional opportunities for community feedback will help guide the draft Master Plan.