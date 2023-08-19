Show Your Library Card to Visit the Elliott Museum for Free in September

Stuart - Saturday August 19, 2023: Celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month in September with free admission to the Elliott Museum or House of Refuge Museum at Gilbert’s Bar by simply showing your Martin County library card.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month is held each September, coinciding with the start of the school year. Throughout the month, the American Library Association and libraries unite together in a national effort to encourage every child to register for a library card in order to ensure access to the numerous resources available.

During the school year, public librarians and library staff will assist parents and caregivers with educational resources and services for students. From free access to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math & Art) activities, educational apps, homework help, technology workshops, to the expertise of librarians, a library card is one of the most cost-effective back-to-school supplies available.

Learn more about the Elliott Museum at: https://hsmc-fl.com/elliott-museum/. Visitors are advised to confirm hours of operation prior to visiting.

For information about library services, view the online newsletter and event calendar at www.library.martin.fl.us, or call 772-288-5702.