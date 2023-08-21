AAA Florida : State Average Price for a Gallon of Gas Sets a New Record High of $3.85 Last Thursday

Florida - Monday August 21, 2023: Florida gas prices increased as projected last week. The state average jumped 11 cents per gallon, reaching a new 2023 high of $3.85 per gallon on Thursday.

However they've since begun to move lower. The state average declined 4 cents over the past four days. Sunday's state average was $3.82 per gallon. That's 27 cents per gallon more than what drivers paid this time last year.

"The volatility in prices at the pump will likely continue throughout the next couple of months, now that the tropics are beginning to heat up," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices typically increase if a tropical system threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi coastlines. These refineries are the primary supplier of gasoline for Florida. The extent of the price hike varies, depending on the severity of the storm and extent of any damages sustained by the refineries or supply chain."

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.96), Naples ($3.89), Gainesville ($3.89)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.52), Pensacola ($3.55), Panama City ($3.57)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here.

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

