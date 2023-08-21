Brightline: Railroad Crossings in Hobe Sound and Stuart to Close This Week for Signaling Work

Martin County - Monday August 21, 2023: Some railroad crossing in Martin County will be closed starting this week while Brightline works on signaling upgrades at the crossings in Hobe Sound and Stuart.

Hobe Sound – Railroad Crossing at Cross Rip St.



Full closure, 7 a.m. Thursday, August 24 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 30

Detour Information:

• Eastbound Cross Rip St. traffic will be directed to travel north on A1A to Osprey St., travel east on Osprey St. to Gomez Ave. and travel south on SE Gomez Ave. to access Cross Rip St.

• Westbound Cross Rip St. traffic will be directed to travel north on Gomez Ave. to Osprey St., travel west on Osprey St. to A1A and travel south on A1A to access Cross Rip St.

Stuart – Railroad Crossing at Seaward St.



Full closure, 7 a.m. Friday, August 25 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 29.

Detour Information:

• Eastbound Seaward St. traffic will be directed to travel south on Railway Ave. to Salerno Rd., travel east on Salerno Rd. to A1A and travel north on A1A to access Seaward St.

• Westbound Seaward St. traffic will be directed to travel south on A1A to Salerno Rd., travel west on Salerno Rd. to Railway Ave. and travel north on Railway Ave. to access Seward St.

Stuart – Railroad Crossing at SR A1A / Old Dixie Hwy.



Full closure, 7 a.m. Saturday, August 26 to 5 p.m. Monday, August 28

Detour Information:

• Southbound A1A traffic will be directed to travel south on SR 5A to US-1/Federal Hwy., travel south on US-1/ Federal Hwy. to Monterey Rd./SR 714 and travel northeast on Monterey Rd./SR 714 to access A1A.

• Northbound A1A traffic will be directed to travel southwest on Monterey Rd./SR 714 to US-1/Federal Hwy., travel north on US-1/Federal Hwy. to SR 5A and travel north on SR 5A to access A1A.

Motorists should proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs, speed limits and other signage.

For more information visit the Brightline website or contact Katie Mitzner, Public Affairs Director, Brightline at 407-502-3587, katie.mitzner@gobrightline.com.