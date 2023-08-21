Fire Guts Warehouse in Fort Pierce Industrial Park

SLCFD

Fort Pierce - Monday August 21, 2023: A fire that gutted a warehouse in the Fort Pierce Industrial Park early Sunday morning is under investigation.

When crews from the St. Lucie County Fire District (SLCFD) arrived around 4 a.m. the structure was fully engulfed with flames shooting out of the windows.

The 6,600 square foot corrugated metal structure was built in 1988. The building sits between Aerex Industries and Applebee Electric, but no signage is listed on the outside of the warehouse identifying the business and the ownership is not clear.

SLCFD in a post on their Facebook page says the cause is under investigation.