Florida DEP: Bid Notification for Surplus Land in St. Lucie County

St, Lucie County - Monday August 21, 2023: The property pictured here in St. Lucie County is being offered for sale by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) Division of State Lands through competitive sealed bid DSL-BID-23-005.

The subject property consists of ±166.9 acres in Fort Pierce, Florida, with ±2,000 feet on the Florida Turnpike and ±1,700 feet on South Rock Road.

St. Lucie County has incentives in place to encourage workforce growth. The county courthouse and planning department are located in Fort Pierce, which offers infrastructure with state of-the-art hospitals, medical centers and service providers. The Treasure Coast International Airport & Business Park and the Havert L. Fenn Event Center are within 7 miles of this property. Recreational opportunities are close by, including golf courses and attractions such as the St. Lucie County Aquarium and Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens. Fort Pierce Inlet State Park, Savannas Preserve State Park and Florida's award-winning beaches on the Atlantic Ocean are minutes away.



Address: South Rock Road, Fort Pierce, Florida 34945.



Land Area: ±166.9 acres.



Highway Frontage: Florida Turnpike ±2,000 feet. South Rock Road ±1,700 feet.



Traffic Count: Florida Turnpike 30,200 VPD.



Zoning: AR-1.



Site access: By appointment only.

The property is to be sold via sealed bid “as is,” “where is.” Bids will be accepted until noon ET, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Any bid received after that time will be returned to the bidder unopened. DEP is not responsible for bids mailed but not arriving by noon ET, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. All bids received by the bid submission deadline will be opened at 2 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

A minimum acceptable bid of $10,900,000.00 has been set by the state, with a deposit in the amount of 10 percent of the bidder’s bid due and included in the prospective buyers bid to purchase the property and is further defined in the bidding package. Any award made will be to the highest responsive bidder, provided it is in the interest of the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund (Trustees) to accept the bid.

Any bids that are less than the minimum acceptable bid will be considered counter proposals and will be deemed non-responsive and rejected. Deposits of buyers who are not the successful buyer of the property will be returned to the bidding party. The Trustees or DEP, as staff to the Trustees, reserve the right to reject any or all bids.

All bid documents can be found at State of Florida Surplus Lands. Select "On the Market."

Learn more about state-owned lands available for purchase.