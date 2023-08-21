Humane Society of Vero Beach Hosts 'Clear the Shelter Day' Saturday, August 26th

Indian River County - Monday August 21, 2023: The Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County will hold its annual 'Clear the Shelter' pet adoption event this coming Saturday.

“Clear the Shelter is a wonderful way for us to connect with more families across our community, said HSVB’s Senior Director of Operations Jennifer Hudick. “We want to see every pet in our shelter in a loving home by the end of the day.”

Clear the Shelter day will take place at the Humane Society, located at 6230 77th Street in Vero Beach on August 26 from 10 a.m. until the last pet is adopted or until 4 p.m. HSVB will be closed on Friday, August 25th in preparation of this event.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed on our website, www.hsvb.org.

In support of this national day of action, the Humane Society of Vero Beach will waive adoption fees for dogs, cats, and all other adoptable animals in our care on August 26th. Animals will be adopted on a first-come, first-serve basis and adoptions will include: spay/neuter, up-to-date age-appropriate vaccines, a microchip, a take home starter bag, a cardboard carrier for cats, and a collar and leash for dogs.

The event also includes, prizes, give-a-ways, and Kona Ice will supply deliciously, cold icy treats, with proceeds benefiting the animals in the shelter.

Hills Science Diet and NBCUniversal Local are sponsoring the event.

Each year, this national pet adoption campaign partners with hundreds of animal rescues and shelters across the United States and Puerto Rico to help find loving homes for animals in need. Since 2015, the Clear the Shelter Day initiative has helped more than 860,000 pets find their forever home.

For more information or questions about this Clear the Shelter day, contact HSVB at 772-388-3331 or visit our website at: www.hsvb.org.