NHC: Looking Very Busy, But None of These Systems Pose a Threat to Florida at This Time

NOAA

Florida - Monday August 21, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports that as of 11 a.m. Monday morning Tropical Storm Franklin was located over the eastern Caribbean Sea, south of Hispaniola. It is forecast to bring heavy rains to portions of the Dominican Republic and lesser amounts to Puerto Rico. Afterward it is forecast to track into the central Atlantic as it loses steam and get downgraded by Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Gert was located several hundred miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, but it is expected to dissipate by Tuesday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Emily has now been downgraded to a post-tropical storm and was located a little over 1100 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

In addition, Disturbance #1 in the Gulf of Mexico has been given a 90% chance of formation within the next 48-hours. It has been designated as Potential-Tropical Cyclone #9.

Meanwhile, in the far eastern tropical Atlantic, off the west African coast, Disturbance #2 is now on the NHC radar and it is given a 70% chance of formation within the next seven days.

None of these systems pose a threat to Florida at this time.

Tropical Storm Franklin

Franklin is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 6 inches, across Puerto Rico through the middle of the week. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 15 inches, will be possible across portions of Hispaniola. These rains are likely to cause flash flooding across portions of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

LOCATION & MOVEMENT: As of Tropical Storm Franklin is centered near 15.0N 69.2W as of 11 a.m. Monday morning August 21, about 210 nm S of Santo Domingo Dominican Republic moving west at 10 kt.

PRESSURE: Estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb.

WINDS: Maximum sustained wind speed is 45 kt with gusts to 55 kt.

SEAS: Maximum seas near the center are 17 ft.

COVECTION: Numerous moderate to strong convection is observed from 12N to 18N and between 62W and 70W.

Tropical Storm Gert

Tropical Storm Gert is highly sheared with the deep convection located over the eastern quadrant.

Gert will weaken to a remnant low near 17.0N 57.6W by Monday afternoon, and move to 17.6N 59.0W by Tuesday morning, and dissipate Tuesday afternoon.

LOCATION & MOVEMENT: Tropical Storm Gert is centered near 16.7N 56.4W at 21/0900 UTC or 400 nm ESE of the Northern Leeward Islands, moving W at 8 kt.

PRESSURE: Estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

WINDS: Maximum sustained wind speed is 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.

SEAS: Seas near the center are 11 ft.

Post-Tropical Storm Emily

LOCATION & MOVEMENT: Post-tropical cyclone center was located near 21.1 N and 41.9 W as of 5 a.m. Monday August 21, moving west-north-west or at 290 degrees at 8 KT

PRESSURE: Estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

WINDS: Maximum sustained wind speed is 30 kt with gusts to 45 kt.

WAVES: Highest wave heights are 12 ft

CONVECTION: Scattered moderate to isolated strong convection is displaced well north of the center.

Disturbance #1- Western Gulf of Mexico - AL91

Showers and thunderstorms are showing signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located over the central Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development of this system.

A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form before it reaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline on Tuesday.

Residents in southern Texas and northern Mexico should monitor the progress of this system as tropical storm watches or warnings are likely to be issued later today.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...80 percent.

Disturbance #2 - Eastern Tropical Atlantic - AL92

Showers and thunderstorms over the Cabo Verde Islands and portions of the tropical eastern Atlantic are associated with a tropical wave.

Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.