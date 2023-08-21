NTSB Investigating Single Engine Plane Crash in St. Lucie County That Claimed 1 Life, and Seriously Injured Another

flightcdn.com Piper PA-28 like the one that crashed.

St. Lucie County - Monday August 21, 2023: The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating last Thursday's single engine plane crash which claimed the life of one person and seriously injured another.

The plane crashed through the roof of a corrugated metal storage facility on private property near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Sneed Road west of Fort Pierce.

St. Lucie County Fire District (SLCFD) crews and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) responded. Sheriff detectives will assist the NTSB determine the cause of the crash, according to a release from the Sheriff's office.

The four-seater Piper PA-28 took off from the Treasure Coast International Airport in Fort Pierce at 11:38 a.m. A track of the flight on flightawarecom shows it went down less than a half hour later at 12:02 p.m. Flightaware.com also shows that that the plane was being operated by the Fort Pierce Aviator College of Science and Technology. Aviation-safety.net reports it was owned by Ari Ben Aviator Inc, doing business as Aviator College.

To view the path taken by Flight WCP257 click on this link: https://www.flightaware.com/live/flight/map/WCP257/history/20230817/1559Z/KFPR/FD30.