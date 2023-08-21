Sheriff's Association Erects Billboard Seeking Information About a Woman Reported Missing 17 Years Ago

Fort Pierce - Monday August 21, 2023: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office together with assistance from the Florida Sheriff's Association, have erected two billboards in St. Lucie County seeking information about a woman who went missing more than 17 years ago.

Dori Ann Myers was last seen on January 10, 2006, in the Lakewood Park area of Fort Pierce. Her home was found burned and her vehicle as well was later found torched at the Dyess Ditch Boat Ramp near Lakeport, in Glades County.

The two billboards were erected along the route that she is believed to have travelled before she disappeared.

Anyone with information about this missing person case is asked to contact Detective Paul Taylor at 772-462-3386. You can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.