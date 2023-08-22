CFTOD Accuses Previous Reedy Creek Board of Conducting an Employee Benefit Scheme that Funneled Millions of Taxpayer Dollars to Disney

Florida - Tuesday August 22, 2023: The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board (CFTOD) has accused the former Disney-run Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) of using taxpayer funds to provide season passes and amusement experiences to its employees and their family members.

The CFTOD Board describes these benefits in a news release as a "scheme" that funneled "millions of dollars’ worth of perks and benefits" back to Disney and "cost Florida taxpayers over $2.5 million ... in 2022 alone." The release also states that "immediately upon discovering the scheme, the CFTOD set in motion plans to eliminate it."

The release was issued after the CFTOD Board said it received a bill from Disney that features a charge of $492,382.96 for “Q1 FY22 Tickets.” The bill cited by the CFDOD Board has an invoice date of December 31 2021. A link to it was included in the release and it can be viewed by downloading it here.

The perks included the cost of merchandise, food, and beverages, hotel discounts, and providing Reedy Creek board members VIP Main Entrance passes, according to the CFTOD release.

CFTOD characterizes these benefits as "unethical" saying they "raises significant questions regarding self-dealing" since RCID board members were "only permitted a maximum of $100 per month in compensation per the Reedy Creek Improvement District Act."

The Oversight District Board has referred their finding to the Florida Inspector General for review.

Disney Response

An article about the CFTOD news release posted on Walt Disney World Today includes this response from Disney - "Most theme parks, in and out of Florida, provide employees with free entry and discounts. Reedy Creek employees, while not Walt Disney World Cast Members, received similar benefits for themselves and their families. Reedy Creek employees include RCID firefighters, who recently reached a new contract agreement."