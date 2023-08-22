Fort Pierce: Free/Low-Cost Internet Services Sign-Up Event August 23 at the Fenn Center 

Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 22, 2023: Through the American Rescue Plan, SLC has provided funding to St. Lucie Public Schools and the St. Lucie Education Foundation to work with Comcast’s Internet Essentials to offer free or low-cost internet access to residents who have at least one child that receives free school lunches through the National School Lunch Program. Partnering agencies will host a free sign-up event on Wednesday, August 23, from 4 to 6 PM at the Havert L. Fenn Center, located at 2000 Virginia Ave. Fort Pierce, FL 34982.

Residents interested in attending this interactive informational session should call 772-429-4357 (HELP) to reserve a spot.

Interactive activities for the August 23 event include:



Comcast providers will be onsite to answer any questions and assist in enrollment



Parents can sign-up for free internet access through Comcast for all registered St. Lucie County Public School children



Translators will be available for those that speak Spanish, Haitian-Creole, and Portuguese



All St. Lucie Public School students are eligible



Parents should bring proof of participation in SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, WIC, Lifeline or federal public housing for additional benefits.

For additional information about the Internet Essentials Program available to St. Lucie Public School students, visit: https://lucielink.stlucie.k12.fl.us/free-low-cost-internet-services-sign-up-event.

The City of Fort Pierce also encourages residents to take the internet speed test from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, so state officials can compile an accurate database of internet speeds around the state. The test is available at www.stlucieco.gov/speedtest.