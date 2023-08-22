Four Women Accused in Grab-and-Run Robbery at Jensen Beach Sporting Goods Store

MCSO

Martin County - Tuesday August 22, 2023: Three area law enforcement agencies cooperated in the arrest of four young women Monday who have now been charged with felony retail theft charges.

It began when an off-duty Port St. Lucie Police Officer witnessed a "grab-and-run" retail theft robbery inside a Jensen Beach sporting goods store.

He called it in and followed the four female suspects. Stuart Police then pick up the chase and pursued the suspects over a bridge where Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies (MCSO) were waiting for them. The MCSO patrol cars had to force the suspect vehicle to a stop after it failed to pull over.

The four suspects have been identified as Kevaria Jones, Keiyonna Jones, Kayayla Hunter and Markesha Desrovil. All four are from Broward County. They were booked into Martin County Jail.