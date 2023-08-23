Fort Pierce Police Conducting Speeding Enforcement in School Zones

FPPD

Fort Pierce - Wednesday August 23, 2023: Fort Pierce Police officers are conducting speeding enforcement in school zones now that schools are back in session.

Drivers are reminded that the speed limit in school zones is 20 mph when the yellow lights are flashing. Speeding fines are doubled if you are caught driving beyond that limit in a school zone.

This week a FPPD officers ticketed one motorist who was traveling 64 mph in a school zone, another driver was stopped doing 51 mph. That’s 44 mph and 31 mph over the active school zone speed limit, respectively.