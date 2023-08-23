Laura Gonzalez-Marques Appointed to Serve as Judge on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court; Rita Cuervo Appointed to Serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court

Florida - Wednesday August 23, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Laura Gonzalez-Marques to serve as Judge on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court and Rita Cuervo has been appointed to serve as a Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court.

Laura Gonzalez-Marques - Gonzalez-Marques's appointment to the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Michael Hanzman. She is from Coral Gables. Gonzalez-Marques has been serving as a Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court since her appointment to that court by Governor DeSantis in 2021. Previously, she was an Attorney at Kobre & Kim LLP. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctor from Columbia University.

Rita Cuervo - Cuervo's appointment to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Fred Seraphin. She is from Miami. Cuervo has been an Associate with Andrews Biernacki Davis since 2018. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, her master’s degree from the University of Miami, and her juris doctor from Florida State University.