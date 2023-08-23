PSLPD: Two Women Charged with Felony Retail Theft

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday August 23, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) have arrested two Palm Beach women on charges of retail theft.

26-year-old Shalontay Ashe and 28-year-old Latesha Lyman are accused of being serial liquor and perfume shoplifters. The pair are accused of going on a shoplifting spree this past weekend at several stores in St. Lucie and Martin County.

Thousands of dollars of liquor were stolen from various stores on the U.S. #1 corridor. Then over $1,000 in perfume was stolen from the Ulta Beauty store in Tradition where witnesses who saw the theft called 911 and provided a description of the pair and the car they fled in.

PSLPD officers in the area spotted the vehicle, stopped it a nearby parking lot where the stolen merchandise was recovered.

Ashe and Lyman are now facing two felony retail theft charges.

PSLPD detectives are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies regarding other retail thefts along the Treasure Coast and additional criminal charges are expected to be filed against the two suspects.