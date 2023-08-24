Man Shot at Fort Pierce Gas Station Wednesday Has Died; Suspect Arrested and Charged with Murder

Fort Pierce - Thursday August 24, 2023: A St. Lucie County man was shot at a Fort Pierce gas station Wednesday and later died from his wounds. Fort Pierce Police (FPPD) Thursday announced that a suspect has been arrested and charged with his murder.

It happened at the Rocket Fuel gas station at 3227 South U.S. Highway 1. Fort Pierce Police got the call at 6:46 p.m. When they arrived at the scene they found the 33-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. St. Lucie County Fire Rescue rushed him to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he later died. His name has not yet been released.

FPPD detectives learned that the victim had been involved in a physical altercation inside the station store with 23-year-old Brigham Alleigh Miller, also of of St. Lucie County. Following their investigation Miller was arrested and transported him to the St. Lucie County Jail. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

FPPD says the case remains open and their investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-467-6878 (office), 772-302-4796 (cell) or esaintilien@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.