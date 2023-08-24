Stuart Railroad Drawbridge to Close Overnight on Sunday and Monday to Allow for Additional Rehabilitation Work

Stuart - Thursday August 24, 2023: The Stuart railroad drawbridge will be closed overnight only this coming Sunday and Monday to allow for additional rehabilitation to the track for Brightline's planed high speed rail service.

A news release from Brightline Thursday said timber ties and lift rails would be replaced to improve operating speeds over the bridge.

The Coast Guard granted Florida East Coast Railway's request to adjust the drawbridge schedule so that the additional work could be done. FEC owns and operates the drawbridge, however the Coast Guard has jurisdiction over the times it opens and closes because it crosses a navigable waterway.

In addition to the all-night closures on Sunday and Monday night, intermittent closures, not lasting more than an hour, will occur starting tomorrow, Friday August 25, and on Saturday, August 26, followed by additional closures, not lasting more than an hour, on Wednesday August 30, and Thursday August 31.

These temporary operating changes for the drawbridge differ from the Coast Guard's most recent operating schedule that took effect August 15 and runs through December 17.

Brightline’s Vice-President of Community Relations Ali Soule told Martin County Commissions Monday that the Coast Guard's latest operating schedule made this additional work necessary because both FEC and Brightline have less time to get their trains across the bridge.

“The work that would occur starting Sunday night and into Monday morning and then Monday night into Tuesday would be a tie replacement," said Soule, "which would allow trains to travel faster over the bridge, which would allow us to meet those windows that we have to meet for the temporary deviation that’s in place.”

St. Lucie River Railroad Bridge Work Schedule

Intermittent overnight bridge closures Friday Night and Saturday Night

• From 9 p.m. on Friday night to 6 a.m. on Saturday morning the bridge will be closed intermittently, but the closures will not exceed 60 consecutive minutes.

• From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday morning the drawbridge will be open to navigation at the top of the hour for 10 minutes.

• From 9 p.m. on Friday night to 6 a.m. on Sunday morning the bridge will be closed intermittently but will not exceed 60 consecutive minutes.

• From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday morning the drawbridge will be open to navigation at the top of the hour for 10 minutes.

Full overnight bridge closures Sunday Night and Monday Night

• Drawbridge to remain down in the closed position between 11 p.m. Sunday night and 11 a.m. Monday morning.

• Drawbridge to remain down in the closed) position between 11 p.m. on Monday night and 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Intermittent daytime bridge closures 8/30 and 8/31:

• Between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday and on Thursday the drawbridge will be open to navigation at the top of the hour for 10 minutes.

The operating schedule for the drawbridge, as well as construction alerts, are all now available on the new St. Lucie Bridge Schedule App and Website that was launched by Brightline and FECR last week to provide mariners and the community with predictable and reliable drawbridge opening and closing times.

To download the app, search for “Bridge Schedule” in the Apple or Android app stores or visit http://www.bridgeschedule.com/.

In addition to the bridge app and website, Brightline and FECR installed variable message signs on each side of the bridge, which are interconnected to the railroad signal system. The signs display a countdown to each bridge closure and opening.

Brightline also recently constructed a bridge monitor house. And a full time Bridge Monitor has been hired and will be on site in the monitor house between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. every day. The Bridge Monitor will be the main point of contact for daily waterway usage. The Monitor can be reached via VHF Channel 9 or by phone at 772- 403-1005.