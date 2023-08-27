FDOT: Alma Lee Loy-17th Street Bridge in Vero Beach > Full Closure from August 28th until August 31st

Indian River County - Sunday August 20, 2023: Starting at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug 29, the 17th Street Bridge, between SR A1A and Indian River Boulevard, will be closed around-the-clock through about 5 a.m. on Thursday, August 31.

Local traffic only will be allowed on the east side of the bridge.

Sometime after 5 a.m. on August 31, one lane in each direction will open.

The bridge is undergoing a five-year, $22.3 million re-build that is expected to be completed by the summer of 2028.