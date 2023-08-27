One Dead, One Injured, in Fort Pierce Shooting; Search is on for Suspect Vehicle

Fort Pierce - Friday August 25, 2023: A man has died and a woman was seriously injured during a shooting at the Pine Creek Village Apartments Thursday.

At 6:12 p.m. Fort Pierce police got a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of North 27th Street, according to a release from the Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD).

When officers got there they found a 21-year-old man man and a 54-year-old women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were rushed to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where the young man died. The woman was reported in stable condition as of Friday afternoon. Their names have not been released.

Fort Pierce Police detectives are looking for a silver Toyota Camry possible model years between 2018 and 2023. This type of vehicle was seen entering the apartment complex before the shooting and then taking off at a high rate of speed afterwards.

Anyone with information about the incident or the silver Toyota is asked to contact Detective Troy Carter at: 772-467-6856 (office), 772-332-9646 (cell) or send an email to him at: tcarter@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.

