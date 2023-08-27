STUART TRAFFIC ALERT > Multiple Lane Closures at S. Kanner & S.E. Monterey on Monday and Tuesday, August 28 and 29

Stuart - Sunday August 27, 2023: The City of Stuart has issued a traffic alert for multiple lane closures at the intersection of South Kanner Highway and Southeast Monterey Road. The closures are necessary to repair a water main break.

Two of five lanes, and the sidewalk, will be closured eastbound and southbound from 6 p.m. Monday evening, August 28, through 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 29.

Motorists and pedestrians can expect traffic congestion in this area. Weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances could affect the construction schedule.

If there are delays, the repair work may take 3 days in which case the lanes and sidewalks may also be temporarily closed again on Wednesday, August 29, at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m Thursday morning.

Lane shifts and road closures with detours and traffic signage will be in place for the safety of the public.