SFWMD Prepares for Idalia's Impact; Navigational Locks and Recreational Areas May Be Closed Ahead of Landfall

South Florida - Monday August 28, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is preparing for the impact of soon to become Hurricane Idalia as the storm approaches Florida's Gulf Coast.

SFWMD is preparing the regional water management system for potential heavy rainfall. Navigational locks and recreational areas may be closed before the storm makes landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Much of Central and South Florida has an interconnected water management system, and flood control is often a shared responsibility between various agencies and communities including the SFWMD.

SFWMD is strongly encouraging all local governments and local drainage operators like homeowner associations (HOAs) to prepare their stormwater systems.

SFWMD Protective Actions

Managing our canals to pre-storm levels to allow the flood control system to operate at full capacity.



Inspecting canal banks, structures, and other water management infrastructure.



Actively utilizing flood protection gates and pumps in response to the forecast and rainfall.



Preparing to deploy staff throughout the region for rapid response.



Engaging local governments, drainage operators, and communities to prepare their stormwater systems by clearing drains, testing pumps, and ensuring they are ready for increased rainfall.



Three Things You Can Do