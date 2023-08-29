NWS Melbourne Has Issued a Heat Advisory for the Treasure Coast Today; Heat Index Values up to 112 Degrees

Treasure Coast - Tuesday August 29, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued a Heat Advisory today for Indian River, Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee and other east central Florida counties.

A high temperature of 91 is forecast, but the high humidity will make it feel more like 112 degrees.

The Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning until 5 p.m. this afternoon.

NWS HEAT ADVISORY for TUESDAY AUGUST 29

* WHAT - Heat index values 108 to 112 expected.

* WHERE - Okeechobee, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and other east central Florida counties

* WHEN - From 11 a.m. this morning until 5 p.m. this afternoon

* IMPACT - Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONS



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If you work or spend time outside. when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat Stroke is an emergency! call 9 1 1