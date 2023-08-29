Okeechobee County Advisory on Hurricane Idalia

Okeechobee County: Tuesday October 29, 2023: Okeechobee County officials have issued the following advisory ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

• Okeechobee County is currently not under any Watches or Warnings.

• Okeechobee County Schools and Okeechobee County Offices remain open for normal hours.

• No closures have been reported.

• There are no evacuation orders for the County.

• The County can expect increased rain (1-3 inches) and strong winds (20-30 mph sustained and 35-45 gusts) beginning early morning hours on Wednesday through early afternoon.

• SANDBAGS remain available at the Public Works Department Compound located at 804 NW 2nd Street. Limited bags (20/vehicle) and shovels will be available at the site at no charge. Citizens will be required to fill their own bags, however, if you are a special needs resident and require assistance with sandbags, please call 863-763-3514 between 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sandbags will be available after 5:00 p.m. with no assistance available.

• At this time, the Emergency Operations Center remains at a level 3 monitoring activation and continues to encourage the community to monitor the Okeechobee County Government Facebook page, local news, radio, and television. A Community Information Message Call Line is also available at 863-824-6888.

Okeechobee County Website: co.okeechobee.fl.us.