SFWMD Closes Some Navigational Locks Ahead of Hurricane Idalia

South Florida - Tuesday August 29, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is temporarily closing some navigational locks before Hurricane Idalia makes landfall.

The following locks are closing at the end of operating hours today

S-310 Boat Lock (Clewiston) is closing at 9:00 p.m. today. It may re-open on Wednesday, August 30 at 5:30 a.m., if conditions allow

S-65A Boat Lock is closing at 6:00 p.m. today

S-65 Boat Lock (Lake Kissimmee) is closing at 6:00 p.m. today

S-61 Boat Lock (Cypress Lake and Lake Tohopekaliga) is closing at 6:00 p.m. today

The following locks remain temporarily closed

S-135 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee at the J&S Fish Camp in Martin County

G-36 Boat Lock, also known as the Henry Creek Boat Lock, on Lake Okeechobee.

Boat locks will reopen as conditions allow. Recreators can sign up for navigation alert text messages and emails here.

Recreation Notice

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is temporarily closing SFWMD-managed lands in Collier, Lee and Polk counties today, Tuesday, August 29, at 12 p.m. (noon) in preparation of Hurricane

Idalia. All other SFWMD-managed lands remain open for public access at this time.

Closed lands are expected to re-open as conditions warrant after the storm passes the region.

To get the latest information on recreation, visit SFWMD.gov/Recreation.