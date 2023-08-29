St. Lucie County Monitoring Hurricane Idalia

St. Lucie County - Tuesday August 29, 2023: St. Lucie County’s Public Safety Department continues to coordinate with state and federal agencies in monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to impact the west coast of Florida and the Panhandle over the next few days.

While the Treasure Coast may experience several inches of rain and strong rip currents along our coast, there are currently no plans to open shelters at this time.

Residents are reminded to make sure their disaster preparedness kits are fully stocked by taking advantage of the state’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which is underway now through Friday, Sept. 8.

Residents with pets and/or medical special needs are reminded that they should pre-register for our pet-friendly and special needs shelter before those facilities are activated.