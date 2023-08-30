Brightline: Additional 3-Hour Full Closure of FEC Drawbridge Thursday Morning

Stuart - Wednesday August 30, 2023: Brightline has announced there will be an additional 3 hour full closure of the Florida East Coast Railway (FECR) drawbridge in Stuart on Thursday August 31.

The drawbridge will be closed in the down position from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, followed by intermittent closures through the rest of the day.

Last week Brightline announced a series of full and intermittent closures from Monday through Thursday to replace timber ties and lift rails along the track in an effort to improve operating speeds over the bridge.

Thursday's additional full closure is needed to complete "rail joint welding."

The United States Coast Guard approved this additional request to temporarily deviate from the applicable operating rules so the work can be completed.

UPDATE: Full bridge closure, Thursday, August 31:



Drawbridge to remain in the down (closed) position between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to perform additional rail joint welding.

Intermittent daytime bridge closures, Thursday, August 31:



Between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. the drawbridge will be open to navigation at the top of the hour for 10 minutes.

The operating schedule for the drawbridge, as well as construction alerts, are all now available on the new St. Lucie Bridge Schedule App and Website that was launched by Brightline and FECR last week to provide mariners and the community with predictable and reliable drawbridge opening and closing times.

To download the app, search for “Bridge Schedule” in the Apple or Android app stores or visit http://www.bridgeschedule.com/.

In addition to the bridge app and website, Brightline and FECR installed variable message signs on each side of the bridge, which are interconnected to the railroad signal system. The signs display a countdown to each bridge closure and opening.

Brightline also recently constructed a bridge monitor house. And a full time Bridge Monitor has been hired and will be on site in the monitor house between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. every day. The Bridge Monitor will be the main point of contact for daily waterway usage. The Monitor can be reached via VHF Channel 9 or by phone at 772- 403-1005.

