Idalia Has Little Impact on the Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast - Wednesday August 30, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a wind advisory for Okeechobee, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties, and around one-half to one inch of rain is forecast for our area, but beyond some rain showers and gusty winds, Hurricane Idalia has had little impact on the Treasure Coast.

The NWS has also declared a rip current advisory for Florida's east coast, including the Treasure Coast shoreline, but that was prompted by swells generated by far off Hurricane Franklin which poses no other threat to Florida as it tracks towards Bermuda.

However Brevard and other east central Florida counties are feeling greater impacts from Idalia. a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect north of Sebastian Inlet.

CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS for EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA COUNTIES

Strong wind gusts and squalls are in the forecast for east central Florida as tropical storm force winds extend well south and east of Idalia's center. As the storm continues to move north northeast throughout the day, conditions will remain quite windy and gusty squalls may generate torrential downpours.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Lake, Osceola, Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Brevard counties. For the Atlantic waters, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect north of Sebastian Inlet.

One to two inches of rain is forecast west of I-95 from Brevard and Osceola Counties northward, with locally higher amounts possible. Locations in closer proximity to the center of Idalia, generally along and northwest of Interstate 4 in east-central Florida, may receive higher rainfall totals.

In addition to strong wind gusts and rain, a threat for tornadoes will continue through the day due to increasing wind shear associated with Hurricane Idalia. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, including NOAA Weather Radio and local media.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Lake, Volusia, Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties as conditions remain favorable for tornado development.

IMPACTS

* WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across east-central Florida. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include:

- Some damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.

- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.

- Scattered power and communications outages.

* TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are ongoing across east-central Florida. Remain well braced against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include:

- The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events.

- Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.

- Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous

projectiles can add to the toll.

* FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are ongoing across east-central Florida. Remain well guarded against locally hazardous flood waters having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include:

- Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

- Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots.

- Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures.

* SURGE: Direct surge impacts from Idalia are not expected. However, larger swells and surf combined with Hurricane Franklin will bring a threat for minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Locations more vulnerable to coastal flooding and beach erosion, such as portions of the Volusia and Brevard county coast, should stay updated on the latest information.