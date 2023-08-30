NWS MELBOURNE: Rip Current Advisory in Effect for Treasure and Space Coasts

Treasure Coast - Wednesday August 30, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Rip Current Advisory for the Treasure Coast.

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

* WHAT: Dangerous rip currents and rough surf expected

* WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Coastal Brevard Counties

* WHEN: Through this evening

* IMPACTS: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water

TAKE PRECAUTIONS

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and

piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.