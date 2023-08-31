All SFWMD Navigational Locks and Managed Lands Have Re-Opened

South Florida - Thursday August 31, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) Thursday reopened all of its navigational locks for public access.

SFWMD-operated locks have been reopened under their normal operating hours:

• S-310 Boat Lock (Clewiston) Opens at 5:30 a.m.

• S-65A Boat Lock Opens at 7:00 a.m.

• S-65 Boat Lock (Lake Kissimmee) Opens at 7:00 a.m.

• S-61 Boat Lock (Cypress Lake and Lake Tohopekaliga) Opens at 7:00 a.m.

• S-135 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee at the J&S Fish Camp in Martin County Opens at 5:30 a.m.

• G-36 Boat Lock, also known as the Henry Creek Boat Lock, on Lake Okeechobee Opens at 5:30 a.m.

Anglers and boaters may access local waterways from several access points through public boat ramps. Visit FWC’s Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

The public can get the latest navigation updates from the SFWMD by signing up for text messages and emails here.

SFWMD Public Lands Re-Opened

All SFWMD-managed lands in Collier, Lee, Orange, Osceola, and Polk counties also re-opened at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. All other SFWMD-managed lands remain open for public access.

To get the latest information on recreation, visit SFWMD.gov/Recreation.