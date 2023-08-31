Brightline: New Traffic Signals Being Installed Near Railroad Crossing in Indian River County

Katie Mitzner

Indian River County - Thursday August 31, 2023: Brightline, in partnership with Indian River County, is installing new traffic signals near railroad crossings and Old Dixie Highway in preparation for beginning passenger rail service to Orlando.

The new traffic patterns are a collaborative effort between Brightline and local officials to prevent vehicles from stopping on railroad tracks and keep traffic moving across Old Dixie Highway, which runs parallel to the tracks.

Old Dixie Highway and 77th St., 69th St. and 65th



Traffic signals have been added to these intersections, which were formerly 2-way stops.

Old Dixie Highway and 49th St., 45th St. and 41st St.



These intersections, currently 4-way stops will be changed over to 3-way stops, with eastbound 49th, 45th and 41st St. traffic now continuing through Old Dixie Highway without stopping. This is an interim measure until traffic signals are installed by Brightline at these intersections. See diagrams below.

Work to change these intersections to 3-way stops is scheduled to be completed on Thursday, September 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Electronic message boards are posted to warn motorists of the new traffic pattern.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists should proceed with caution through these intersections, always follow the law around railroad crossings and never stop on the tracks.

Questions regarding new traffic patterns and signals should be directed to the Indian River County Public Works Department at 772.226.1283.

Important Safety Reminders:

• Be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.

• Rail traffic runs on BOTH tracks in BOTH directions.

• Stay off the tracks and never go around crossing gates.

• Only cross the railroad at a designated crossing.

• Never stop on the tracks.

• Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life.

The public is encouraged to help spread the message of rail safety with Brightline’s safety materials:

