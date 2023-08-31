Clark Advanced Learning Center Earns Accreditation for 2023-2024

Stuart - August 312, 2023: Clark Advanced Learning Center, a charter high school operated by Indian River State College in partnership with the Martin County School District, has been awarded accreditation through the 2030 school year by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI).

SACS CASI provides Clark with a highly regarded accreditation that is recognized throughout the world. The accreditation action was approved by the Cognia Gobal Commission at its meeting on June 28. The Commission oversees accreditation on more than 36,000 schools and systems in 85 countries.

“I could not be prouder of our students, staff and community, who all came together for this rigorous year-long review,” said Dr. Leslie Judd, Clark’s Executive Director and Principal. “Our team has been focused on student success since Clark opened 20 years ago and earning such high ratings and positive feedback and accolades by a well-respected accrediting body confirms our commitment to excellence and student success.”

Using a set of rigorous research-based standards, the accreditation process examines the whole institution—the program, the cultural context, and the community of stakeholders—to determine how well the parts work together to meet the needs of learners. Clark received perfect 4.0 scores in all analysis criteria, while the averages for these criteria across Cognia’s network are between 3.0-3.1.

The school also complied with all assurance statements regarding following laws and regulations; adhering to ethical marketing and communication practices; adhering to written policies governing conduct, decision making, ethics and authority; submitting financial transactions for annual audit; reviewing management plans for security, safety and health; and participating in all required training.

About the Clark Advanced Learning Center

Clark Advanced Learning Center—a public charter high school for sophomores, juniors, and seniors—is among the top-scoring Treasure Coast schools based on Florida’s school grading system and among the top 20 high schools in all of Florida. The school just began its 20th anniversary year. Clark has been designated a Grade "A" school by the State of Florida for 14 consecutive years and is recognized as a High-Performing Charter School and a School of Excellence by the Florida Department of Education. Conveniently located at the Chastain Campus of Indian River State College in Stuart and organized in partnership with the Martin County School District, Clark students can take full advantage of the resources of a college campus and earn tuition-free college credits through dual enrollment at IRSC.