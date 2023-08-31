FPUA: Payment by Mail Temporarily Delayed
Fort Pierce - Thursday August 31, 2023: The Fort Pierce Utility Authority advises that payment by mail is temporarily delayed because their mailed payment processing partner has been impacted by Hurricane Idalia.
Payments that were mailed in by physical check will not be processed by our partner until after the storm has passed and they are safely able to resume business operations. If you have mailed a check for payment, please contact a Customer Service Representative at 772-466-1600 ext. 3900.
Customers with outstanding balances should use any of our other convenient payment options available including:
- Online at www.FPUA.com/Account-and-Billing
- At our walk-up kiosk, 24/7, located on the west side of FPUA's Administration Building at 206 S. 6th St.
- Over the phone, 24/7, by calling 772-466-1600 ext. 7100
- By dropping your payment in the drop box also located on the west side of the Administration Building
- At our Customer Service lobby at 206 S. 6th St., 8am-5pm weekdays
- Or by visiting any of the following partner locations:
- Cash Plus at 2059 S. US1 - K-Mart Plaza (772-466-8669)
- Down South Beverage & Check Cashing at 420 N US1 - Inside Cartoon Carwash (772-466-8111)
- Seacoast Bank at 1901 S US1 (772-466-3401, for current bills only)
- PLUS all Pay Near Me locations (Click here for a map of all locations, which includes Walgreens, CVS, WalMart, 7-Eleven, Family Dollar and more)