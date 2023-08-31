FPUA: Payment by Mail Temporarily Delayed

Fort Pierce - Thursday August 31, 2023: The Fort Pierce Utility Authority advises that payment by mail is temporarily delayed because their mailed payment processing partner has been impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

Payments that were mailed in by physical check will not be processed by our partner until after the storm has passed and they are safely able to resume business operations. If you have mailed a check for payment, please contact a Customer Service Representative at 772-466-1600 ext. 3900.

Customers with outstanding balances should use any of our other convenient payment options available including:

